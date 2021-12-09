Man convicted of prostituting teen girl on the run after getting 40-year sentence, DA says

Harris County prosecutors say DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey, 33, didn't show up after the first day of his trial.

HOUSTON — A man convicted of sex trafficking a teenage girl is on the run from authorities after being sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey, 33, was out on bond during his three-day jury trial. He didn't return after the first day in court, the office said.

“He is a dangerous pimp and now he is somewhere in the wind,” Assistant District Attorney Kenisha Day said.

Prosecutors said Dorsey repeatedly threatened to kill a 16-year-old girl if she didn't have sex with strangers for money. Eventually, the teen managed to escape and call her mother who then called the Harris County Sheriff's Office, according to investigators.

Dorsey was charged and arrested.

District attorney's office representatives said they had requested Dorsey be held without bond until the end of the trial since he had been convicted in a robbery in Michigan and prosecutors believed he was a flight risk.

Officials said the judge reduced his bond from $50,000 to $25,000, and then again to a $15,000 bail, which Dorsey paid and he was released.

“He repeatedly forced a minor to have sex with strangers for money, and anyone who does that deserves decades in prison,” Ogg said. “Somebody out there knows where he is hiding, and could collect a reward for doing the right thing.”