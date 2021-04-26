Innocent girl injured in deadly shooting at north Harris County apartments

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man in a hoodie was seen shooting at another man who died at the scene. The young girl was a bystander and is now fighting for her life.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed and a girl was critically injured Monday after a shooting in north Harris County.

According to authorities, a man in a black hoodie was seen shooting at the man who was shot to death. The shooter was described by authorities as being about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build.

Deputies said the man collapsed near an apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl, who is believed to be about 3 years old, was flown to an area hospital in critical condition. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girl was an innocent bystander and is not related to the man who was killed.

Gonzalez made a plea with the community for information.

"A 3 1/2-year-old is fighting for her life right now as we speak," Gonzalez said. An adult male has lost his life. We don't need people like this running around our streets creating this violence."

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).