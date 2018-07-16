HOUSTON - Police have charged a man with murder in the case of a missing woman.

The Houston Police Department announced Monday afternoon Alex Haggerty, 37, has been charged with murder.

HPD investigators have charged Alex Haggerty with murder in the case of missing female Brittany Burfield. Haggerty, 37, is charged in the 177th State District Court. Burfield remains missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/JJzRRiIgtJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018

Brittany Burfield, 37, went missing on June 25 and has not been heard from since. A vigil was held for her by family members and friends at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church Saturday evening.

Last week, police searched a home in the Third Ward belonging to Haggerty's deceased mother. Inside the home, detectives found some of Burfield's clothing.

According to court documents, Haggerty was previously arrested and charged for the assault of another woman. The court documents say Haggerty choked his girlfriend on May 9.

Family photo

