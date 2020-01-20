HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities said he beat his girlfriend to death.

Early Saturday morning, according to authorities, Hernán Lagunas-Ochoa beat 50-year-old Alexandria Peletay so bad she was Life-Flighted to an area hospital from her house in the 17000 block of Amidon Drive.

Peletay sustained severe blunt force trauma to her head and face, authorities said.

On Monday, she died from the injuries, according to authorities.

Lagunas-Ochoa was arrested at the scene and was initially charged with aggravated assault/family violence. His charges were upgraded after Peletay's death.

According to authorities, Lagunas-Ochoa was the live-in boyfriend of Peletay, although it's not clear what led up to the deadly incident.

