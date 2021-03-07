HPD: Man charged in shooting death of mother, teen daughter in southeast Houston

Houston police are searching for a 51-year-old man after he was charged nearly a month after the victims were found inside their apartment.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman and her teenage daughter at an apartment in southeast Houston last month.

Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo, 51, was first introduced as a person of interest in the investigation. However, as of Saturday, he is charged with capital murder in deaths of Lesli Reyes Erazo, 35, and Eslie Jimenez Erazo, 16.

On June, investigators said the victims were found inside their bedrooms at the apartment in the 7700 block of Drouet Street, near the Hobby area. Both victims had been fatally shot.

Later, police connected Birriel to the investigation. Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect inside the victims home before their deaths.

Below are photos of Birriel and his vehicle, which is described as a white 2012 Nissan Rogue with no hubcaps. It has Texas license plates PGS-5720.

Birriel also goes by the alias Vicente Lopez Garcia.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect in this case,

Anyone with information on this incident or know of Birriel's whereabouts is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.