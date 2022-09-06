HPD investigating video of man seen yelling racial slurs at biracial couple

The couple shared the video with law enforcement and social media in hopes to warn others.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man seen in a viral video verbally assaulting a biracial couple with antisemitic and racial slurs.

The video was captured by Andy Tran Tuesday morning in the Westchase area.

Tran said he and his fiancée were walking their dogs when the man approached them.

"It was a little scary at first. We haven't really ever encountered someone being outwardly racist and screaming at us," Tran said.

The video goes on to show the man following Tran and his fiancée as the couple continues to walk down Meadowvale Drive and Tanglewide Street.

“Once we got two streets down we started seeing him behind us. That’s when I kind of knew I was going to have to record in case something happens,” said Tran.

Tran says their two dogs helped scare the man off. The couple shared the video with law enforcement and social media in hopes to warn others.

Mark Tobin, Southwest Regional Director of Anti-Defamation League, said many cases of discrimination go under-reported.

He says reporting cases to ADL and police are a key piece in denouncing these types of behaviors.

“What we’re seeing is a tremendous increase in the amount of hate incidents. These are activities that may or may not rise to a level of a hate crime," Tobin said.

He said there’s a growing culture of white supremacist propaganda and it’s something we’ve seen often in the Greater Houston area, with antisemitic flyers thrown in local neighborhoods.

“The way that some person receives this hateful messaging maybe different than someone who receives it and then acts in a violent way, and we don’t know who that person is, but we saw it in Buffalo," Tobin said.

Tran says he’s grateful he and his fiancée were unharmed.

"Hopefully people realize this stuff happens," Tran said." If you see it call it out."

Houston police said the man seen in the video could face charges of terroristic threat, a misdemeanor charge.