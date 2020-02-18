MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man is in critical condition at Conroe Regional Hospital Tuesday after being impaled by a fence pole during a crash.

This happened shortly after 4 a.m.

The man called 911 after the crash and said he hit a deer on Highway 75 North near Shepherd Hill Road and ran off the road. He said he crashed into a fence and that's when a 2-inch pole went through his abdomen.

Several first responders arrived on scene and found the man’s Chevrolet pickup entangled in a fence.

The man, who is in his 20s, was conscious inside the wrecked car with the pole visibly seen going through his body.

Firefighters were able to free him by cutting the pole shorter.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition with the rest of the pole still in him.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investing.

Check back for updates.

