Precinct 4: Man found sleeping in stolen car with fake military IDs and over 700 pieces of possibly stolen mail in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is arrested after constable deputes found drugs, fake military ID cards and more than 700 pieces of possibly stolen mail inside a stolen car in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4.

Sean Kelley, 34, is charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with government records.

Investigators said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle Saturday at the parking lot of a closed business in the 13000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive. Investigators said Houston police had reported the vehicle stolen.

A deputy reportedly found Kelley unresponsive in the driver seat and was able to wake him up after multiple attempts. Kelley was detained.

They searched the suspect's vehicle, and according to Precinct 4, officers found 5 grams of alaprazolam, 10 grams of oxycodone, 0.5 grams of heroin, 2.6 grams of codine and mail not addressed to the suspect. He also had several fake military identification cards, deputies said.

The United States Army Criminal Investigations Division and the United States Postal Police were contacted and are now conducting investigations as well, according to the precinct.

Kelley was booked into the Harris County Jail, where his bond was set at $45,000.