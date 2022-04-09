DWI suspect crashes into two private jets at Dallas Love Field, police say

Police said the DWI suspect crashed through a gate on the east side of the airport near Lemmon Avenue and Lovers Lane.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed through a side gate at Dallas Love Field and hit two private planes early Saturday.

Dallas police said they responded around 3 a.m. to a call about someone who drove a pickup truck into a gate on the east side of the airport near Lemmon Avenue and Lovers Lane.

The 21-year-old suspect drove into a private hangar space and hit the front bumper of a fuel truck and the wings of two private jets, police said.

According to police, the man was arrested for DWI and faces other charges as well. He has not yet been identified.