HPD: Man arrested after assaulting, robbing 86-year-old woman in broad daylight

HOUSTON — A man accused of attacking and robbing an 86-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired June 26, before the suspect was arrested.

Houston police released a Ring doorbell video of Monday's attack which showed the woman watering the plants on her porch before the alleged attacker put her in a headlock and forced her inside her home on Robertson Street near Cavalcade in North Houston.

Police said he robbed her before being seen on surveillance casually walking away.

The Houston Police Department said the community helped identify the man allegedly seen on surveillance.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the attack where she remains as of Tuesday.

HPD said they will release the name of the suspect once formal charges are filed.