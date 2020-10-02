HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Sunday just after police said he left a Sunnyside food store.

The man had just made a purchase at the Scott Food Store in the 8200 block of Scott Street, near the intersection of Stassen Street, when police said he was ambushed and shot twice while he was leaving in his car.

The man died in surgery at a local hospital.

Police didn't provide a description of any suspects and also didn't say what the motive of the shooting was.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

