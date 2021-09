Currently, no criminal charges are expected in the case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Life Flight responded to east Harris County early Thursday after a man was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened after 12 a.m. in the 8400 block of Garth Road, north of Baytown.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies were told the man stepped into the roadway just before he was hit. The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

