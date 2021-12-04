Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually abusing child for several months in 2016

Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero, 49, is wanted in connection to incidents that happened in 2016 in the Gulfton area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child for several months, according to Crimes Stoppers.

Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero, 49, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. On Monday, Crime Stoppers released several photos of the suspect.

Investigators said the incidents happened June 2016 through August 2016 at a location in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive in Gulfton area.

Arenas-Caballero is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weigh between 160 to 170 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.