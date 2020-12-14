HPD: Man barricades himself inside home after pointing gun at girlfriend, children

Police said the couple was arguing when the suspect grabbed a gun and fired. Fortunately, no one was injured.

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police say he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and her children.

Houston police were dispatched to a home on Holhldale Street on the north side about 9:40 p.m.

Investigators said the couple was arguing when the man pulled out a gun and fired. He didn't hit anyone, but according to police, he then pointed the weapon at the victims as they tried to escape.

HPD SWAT, Negotiation Team, and PIO responding to 100 block of Hohldale Street.



Preliminary information is an armed male is barricaded alone inside a residence following a domestic violence incident. No other information at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/afcrcwCqc0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 14, 2020

When police arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT officers were called to the scene and the suspect eventually surrendered.

He was taken to Harris County Jail. Police said he'll most likely be charged with aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.