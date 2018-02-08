SPRING, Texas — A 19-year-old is facing a sexual assault of a child charge after Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies found him having sex with a 14-year-old in a parked vehicle.

Deputies arrested Nicholas John Hamauei, 19, after he was observed allegedly having sexual intercourse in a parking lot on Westridge Road. The deputies had been patrolling the Park and Ride there Tuesday evening when they observed the suspicious vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff’s Office Arrests Male for Sexual Assault of a Child pic.twitter.com/N7enRPXBV1 — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 1, 2018

They say Hamauei jumped into the driver's seat and drove away after observing seeing the deputies.

The deputies stopped the vehicle and learned Hamauei was 19 and the girl was 14.

They say marijuana was also found inside the vehicle. Hamauei was arrested for second degree felony sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $100,000.

© 2018 KHOU