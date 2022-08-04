Police: Mall of America lockdown lifted after shooting, no injuries

Bloomington Police confirmed shots were fired inside the mall, no injuries reported.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Bloomington Police say an altercation at the Nike store in the Mall of America ended with someone shooting three times inside the store, which prompted a lockdown of the building Thursday afternoon.

Bloomington Police say no one was injured and the two suspects got away on foot.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges held a news conference shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to update the investigation and answer questions from the media.

Chief Booker began the briefing by saying "I really wish we didn't have to be here today." He called the shooting a "complete lack of respect for human life."

Chief Booker said the shooting started after an altercation between two parties at a cash register in the Nike Store. One party (with two people) walked out of the store, but one of them in the group turned around and fired a pistol into the store "full of people."

Police say they are looking for the shooter and the other person. They did not provide a description of them.

If you have any information please call 952-563-4900.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the night, according to mall officials. Metro Transit service to he mall has also been halted for the rest of the night.

Mall officials say MOA will reopen Friday with increased security and police presence. Also, guest services will work with people who may have left any personal items at the mall during the chaos.

The lockdown, which lasted about two hours, was lifted at 5:45 p.m.

Ava Malloy, an employee at Air Traffic Toys in the Mall of America, spoke to KARE 11 over the phone during the lockdown. "I turned off the lights and everyone's huddled behind something," Ava said.

"We were working with customers and then all of a sudden there were people running in the store. There was probably about 25 to 30 people and we looked and thought they were kids just goofing around," Macy's employee Brenda Wachello said via phone while taking cover inside the store. "And then people were saying, 'There's a shooter."

KARE 11's Morgan Wolfe spoke to a woman who said she heard "two gunshots above the DSW." The woman was able to leave the mall, but said her daughter had to stay inside during the lockdown.

Wolfe spoke with employees at the Nike store in the mall and they say a fight started between two groups of men. One of the men took out a gun and started shooting.