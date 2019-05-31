HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers has increased its reward for information in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis to $12,500.

The organization said people from across the country and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner have partnered with them in offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of a suspect in this case.

According to Crime Stoppers, these tips are not limited to new suspects or persons of interest.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo separately offered $15,000 for information leading to Maleah’s recovery. In total, $27,500 is being offered for information in the case of her disappearance.

Maleah has been missing since April 30. Her stepfather, Derion Vence, is charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.

