Maleah Davis died of homicidal violence, The medical examiner's office confirmed Friday.

KHOU 11 is checking court records and at this time we can confirm Derion Vence is still in jail and his charges have not been upgraded.

The District Attorney's Office emailed a statement saying, "Our investigation continues. All evidence will ultimately be presented to a grand jury to determine what charges are appropriate."

Maleah Davis' body was found May 31 in a trash bag along a road in Arkansas.

The body was discovered after suspect Derion Vence reportedly shared its location to community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting.

Harris County prosecutors claim Vence concealed Davis' body so it would not be available to Houston Police Department detectives during their investigation.

“We are responsible for making sure a situation of this kind never happens again in this city, this state or in this country," Mayor Turner said.

Maleah was laid to rest during a private funeral on June 22. More than 500 people attended.

“She had a beautiful, wonderful sendoff,” said Gracie McGhee, a staff member at The Crossing Community Church, where her service was held . “You would have thought that Maleah was an elderly lady for all of the wonderful things that was said about her.”

Her father shared the photos of her custom casket with KHOU 11.

