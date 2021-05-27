Maleah Davis' stepfather pleads guilty to injury to a child; sentenced to 40 years

“We may never have all the answers in this case and our thoughts are with her family," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

HOUSTON — Derion Vence, the man charged in connection with Maleah Davis' death, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with a corpse and injury to a child.

This new development was announced Thursday morning by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in Jan. 2020

In 2019, Vence, 28, was charged with tampering with a corpse and injury to a child after the body of Maleah -- who would have been six this year -- was found on the side of the road in a trash bag in Arkansas.

The story of Maleah shook not only the entire Houston community but the world.

Maleah was originally reported missing at the beginning of May after Vence, who was Maleah's stepfather, initially claimed she may have been abducted by men who had attacked him while he was on to pick up Maleah's mom from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Vence told police he thought something was wrong with his tires so he got out of his car to check what was going on and that's when he was approached by two men who attacked him and kidnapped him, Maleah and his 1-year-old son.

Vence said when he woke up he was somewhere off Highway 6 in the Sugar Land area with Courtland in his arm, but Maleah was nowhere to be found.

Police quickly determined that Vence's story didn't match up and he was eventually arrested and charged in connection with Maleah's death.

Vence was sentenced to 40 years for the injury to a child charge and 20 years for the tampering with a corpse charge. He will serve the sentences concurrently, the DA's office said.