CYPRESS, Texas - Firefighters are on scene of a major natural gas leak in Cypress.

The leak is underneath the intersection of Rustic Lake Lane and Fry Road near Cypress Springs High School.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said the intersection is currently closed as rescue and utility crews work to secure the area. Expect traffic delays in the area for the next several hours.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area. If unavoidable, please stay indoors to minimize the exposure to gas.

