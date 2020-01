FORT BEND, Texas — One person is dead after a major crash in Fort Bend County near Pecan Grove.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle and a car were involved. Deputies have not identified the deceased.

This happened on Pitts Road just north of Highway 90. Pitts Road is closed from Highway 90 and it will be closed for an extended period, so please use an alternate route.

The Department of Public Safety is taking over the scene.

