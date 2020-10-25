3 dead, 2 injured in crash in NW Harris County

This is a developing story.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and two were injured in a crash in northwest Harris County near Jersey Village, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Details are limited at this time, but HCSO said the scene, which is still active, is in the 12200 block of FM 529 at Fairview.

Preliminary information is that two vehicles were involved -- a sedan and a pickup truck. There were four passengers in the sedan and one in the truck.

Deputies are saying the truck made a left into a parking lot in front of sedan, causing the crash. The driver of the truck was ejected. Their condition is critical.

The driver of the sedan is in the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The other three passengers that were inside of the sedan are dead.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid this intersection.

Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a major crash at 12239 FM 529 at Fairview. Three people have been confirmed deceased and 2 have been hospitalized. Please avoid the intersection. #hounews pic.twitter.com/xGgt3Uc66M — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 25, 2020