HOUSTON — A man working to clean a vacant apartment in southwest Houston told 911 dispatchers late Thursday he had found what he believed to be skeletal remains, Houston Police tell KHOU 11 News.

Homicide investigators have been called to the complex in the 9800 block of Club Creek Drive.

HPD says they think this may be related to the disappearance of Carlos Rios. He’s been missing since March 1, and this is the same apartment that was the center of that investigation.

KHOU 11 News spoke with Rios’ family. They didn’t want to go on camera, but they say they’re upset, shaken, but also relieved because they might finally have some closure.

They say the father of a 1-year-old baby girl had been living in this apartment with a friend.

The maintenance worker was doing some routine work inside the apartment when he smelled a foul odor – and went to check it out, police say. They say he found that body wrapped in Nylon wedged between the mattress and the box spring.

Police say the body was badly decomposed, so they will have to rely on an autopsy for a positive ID. At this point, they couldn’t even determine if it was male or female.