HOUSTON — Police have opened all mainlanes of Highway 288 after a suicidal man jumped off the overpass near Reed Road Monday night.

The man is expected to survive, police said during a press conference. He has internal bleeding and a broken pelvis.

The Houston Police Department said another man called 911 after he saw the 35-year-old holding a knife and walking in and out of traffic on Highway 288.

Police arrived on scene and tried to convince the man not to jump. They said he was making statements about wanting to "meet his maker" and other suicidal remarks.

After talking to the man for about 10 minutes, officers used a bean bag gun to try and stop him from jumping. When the man noticed he was hit, he dropped his knife and jumped over the overpass. Two officers caught him by the legs, but they weren't able to hold on to him.

An ambulance was already on scene and the man was immediately taken to Ben Taub.

Since a weapon was discharged, the officers will be placed on administrative leave.

"It's a pretty traumatic event," said Officer Dobbins. "These guys are going to go through some trauma and it's a mental exercise so we want to make sure they are okay."

Police could not confirm if the man will be facing any charges. They said their main goal is to make sure he gets the help he needs.