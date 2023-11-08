'It's very disrespectful' | Families with buried loved ones frustrated over upkeep of Hitchcock cemetery

For the last three months, families claim cut down trees left in piles around the Mainland Memorial Cemetery have ruined the peace.

HITCHCOCK, Texas — People with loved ones buried in a Hitchcock cemetery have been voicing their frustrations over the upkeep of the property for years, which is why now the city is getting involved.

"Around Mother's Day, I came up here to put flowers on my mother's grave, I couldn't get to it because of all the brush," said Vicki Marshall.

She said the debris covered most of the graves lining the perimeter of the cemetery. It's a space where, historically, African Americans have been laid to rest, many of them service men and women.

"My dad, he was in the military," Marshall said. "It makes you emotional."

KHOU 11's Deevon Rahming tried to get answers from the office on-site but hasn't heard back as of the time this story was posted.

"It's very disrespectful to living and to the deceased," Marshall said. "I shouldn't have to fight all this here to come around here to do what I ned to do.

Because it's private property, the City of Hitchcock said there's only so much they're able to do. The owner has been issued a citation and the city told KHOU 11 that a municipal prosecutor and the city attorney are initiating legal procedures against the owner.