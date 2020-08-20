The delay request aims “to alleviate Harris County residents' fears after recent news coverage detailing expected delays" in mail service.

HOUSTON — Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins says his office has sent a formal request to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to extend the deadline that county officials can receive mail ballots.

Currently, the deadline for most mail ballots is 7 p.m. on Election Day or, if postmarked by Election Day, the day after by 5 p.m.

The county clerk wants to extend that deadline to at least Monday, Nov. 9, which Hollins says is the same deadline in Texas for military voters.

Hollins says the delay request aims “to alleviate Harris County residents' fears after recent news coverage detailing expected delays from the United States Postal Service.”

“This November, we are predicting record voter turnout, and my office is receiving thousands of vote-by-mail applications,” stated Hollins. “As the situation stands now, a mail ballot postmarked on Election Day is unlikely to be received in our office the following day. We know that voting by mail is the safest way to vote ––I hope that the Governor accepts this request to avoid disenfranchising thousands of Harris County voters due to mail delays beyond our control.”

We’ve got more than two months until you can vote in the November election, but if you’re doing it by mail, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins says you can start your civic duty today. “With delays that are due to COVID, we want you to get your applications to vote by mail and your mail ballots in as soon as possible. Don’t wait for deadlines," Hollins said back on Aug. 14. Read more here.

