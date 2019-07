SPRING, Texas — A mail truck caught fire in Spring Monday afternoon, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

The constable posted pictures of the burned truck to Facebook Monday afternoon.

Deputies and the Klein Fire Department worked to put out the fire in the 9200 block of Appin Falls Drive.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if any letters or packages were lost in the fire. Deputies have not released a cause yet.

