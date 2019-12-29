HOUSTON — A mail carrier was shot Saturday near Memorial City Mall, according to Houston police.

The carrier was shot in the 10000 block of Cedardale Drive.

Multiple callers reported the shooting and said the carrier was possibly shot in the abdomen.

The mail carrier was taken to an area hospital.

No one is in custody and police didn't release a description of a suspect.

A reward up to $50,000 is being offered for for information leading to the capture of a suspect. For more information, tap/click here.

