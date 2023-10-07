'Just utter smell of decay' | Sewage floods community pond in Magnolia, killing dozens of wildlife

The sight is horrifying enough but just imagine the smell.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — In Magnolia's Durango Creek subdivision sits a beautiful pond that used to be filled with flourishing wildlife.

But not anymore.

“It's sewage and rotten fish," resident Evan Young said.

Residents took multiple videos of dead fish that have washed up in the pond and vultures circling the area to pick up their bodies.

And if the sight wasn't horrifying enough, just imagine the smell.

“Just utter smell of decay," Young said. "And it's potent.”

Young said the pond used to be a popular spot where neighbors would go to hang out, but ever since sewage flooded into it, it's been unattractive.

Residents said they've reached out to the homeowners association, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Parks and Wildlife and other organizations about the issue to figure out who's responsible for the mess.

"Someone needs to take accountability," resident Robin Martin said.

He has made several calls but wonders if someone will step up to answer what caused the spill.

“Finding the right people that are going to come out and do something about it," he said. "It needs to be cleaned out. It needs to be restocked.”

All the community wants is to enjoy their pond again.

“It's not just a human community. We have an animal community. And we don't want to see all of that die off by drinking this water,” Martin said.

We've been told environmental officials have come to investigate, but as of Monday, residents said they're not sure what's being done.