Massive home in Montgomery County destroyed by early-morning fire

According to fire officials, nobody was in the 6,800-square-foot home while it was burning.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Video captured flames shooting from a massive house early Sunday morning in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 reached out to the Magnolia fire chief, who said that the fire was suspicious.

The Magnolia Fire Department tells us they got the call at around 2:30 a.m. about the fire at a home on Nichols Sawmill just south of County Lake Drive. Crews arrived to find the 6,800-square-foot home completely engulfed in flames.

Fire officials tell us they had trouble accessing the home because of low-hanging tree limbs over the driveway. While the home was burning, parts of the roof and chimney collapse.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. They're looking for the owner of the home.

The good news – no one was injured in the fire. A neighbor first reported it.

Crews from multiple agencies were called, including Montgomery County, Conroe, Rosehill, Spring, Tomball, Needham and The Woodlands.