Sheriff: Search underway for man who went missing trying to swim across San Jacinto River

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for a man who went missing while swimming across the San Jacinto River on Sunday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man, believed to be about 50 years old, was at Magnolia Gardens Park when he swam to a small island in the river. He said the man then tried to swim across to the other side of the river but it's unknown if he made it.