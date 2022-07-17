2 bodies pulled from same park along San Jacinto River in NE Harris County this weekend

Authorities pulled two bodies out of the river near Magnolia Gardens Park this weekend.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man's body was recovered Sunday at the same park where a teen's body was recovered earlier in the day, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies responded to Magnolia Gardens Park along the San Jacinto River for the second time in two days.

According to authorities, a man believed to be in his 30s went underwater and didn't resurface. They said he was attempting to swim across the river and never resurfaced. Gonzalez said his body was found hours later.

The man’s body has been recovered. https://t.co/osWNHU0hBE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 18, 2022

On Saturday, deputies responded to the park to help search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing. They said they weren't sure if the teen went missing on land or in the water, but his body was found in the water on Sunday morning.

Neither victim has been identified.

Authorities said the park is inherently dangerous.

"There's probably not a year that goes by that during the summer seasons were going to go to some drownings. It's unfortunate ... there's no lifeguard on duty," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. James Garza said.

Authorities stressed the importance of safe swimming practices.