LyondellBasell to close Houston refinery next year, announces plan to exit refining business

HOUSTON — LyondellBasell announced Thursday it's closing its Houston refinery next year and is exiting the refining business.
"After thoroughly analyzing our options, we have determined that exiting the refining business by the end of next year is the best strategic and financial path forward for the Company," said Ken Lane, interim CEO of LyondellBasell. "These decisions are never easy and we understand this has a very real impact on our refinery employees, their families and the community. We are committed to supporting our people through this transition."
Lane added that the company's exit will advance its decarbonization goals and the site's location will give more opportunities for advancing future strategic plans, including circularity.
The company said that in its interim, it will continue serving the fuels market and consider potential transactions and alternatives for the site.
LyondellBasell has over 500 employees, a spokesperson confirmed.
