Editor's Note: The above video is from Nov. 26, 2019, when Lydell Grant was freed on bond.

HOUSTON — Lydell Grant’s prayers could be answered seven years after he was convicted for a murder he said he didn’t commit.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced late Friday afternoon that new evidence points to a man in Georgia for killing Aaron Scheerhoorn in 2010.

District Attorney Kim Ogg arrested and charged Jermarico Carter in Georgia after re-examining the case. Carter confessed to killing Scheerhoorn shortly after his arrest Thursday, Ogg said.

“The highest responsibility of a prosecutor is to see that justice is done and insuring that we have the correct individual charged is a baseline responsibility,” Ogg said in a statement Friday.

Scheerhoorn, 28, was killed outside Club Blur in Montrose on Dec. 10, 2010. Authorities said Scheerhoorn ran to a bouncer outside the club after he was attacked and pleaded to get inside. The bouncer, however, refused and Scheerhoorn ran to an adjacent parking lot where he was stabbed multiple times. He later died at Ben Taub General Hospital.

Witnesses outside the club said the killer coldly stared them down.

Grant was arrested five days later during a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license. Police said he matched the description of the killer offered by a Crime Stoppers tip. Six eyewitnesses later pointed Grant out in a photo lineup. During trial, prosecutors pointed to a ski mask, Halloween mask and a wig found in the trunk of his car.

He was convicted of Scheerhoorn’s murder in December 2012 and sentenced to life in prison.

Mike Ware, Grant’s attorney and executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas, said newly tested DNA proved Grant wasn’t the killer. The DNA was uploaded to a national DNA database known as CODIS, or the Combined DNA Index System, which pointed to Carter.

State District Judge George Powell granted Grant bail in November, days before Thanksgiving, after the district attorney’s office said it was examining new evidence in the case.

Grant walked out of the Harris County Jail on Nov. 26 surrounded by his family, friends and attorneys. He held his mom's hand and raised it in the air.

“I feel rejuvenated. I feel free now. It was a long time coming; I always claimed my innocence,” he said. "I just thank God that I get to spend time with my family, I thank my attorneys, I thank God. I’ve got to keep saying that. I thank God. I thank God.”

Ware wasn’t immediately available for comment Friday night, but said in a statement released by the DA’s office, “We are relieved that Lydell’s wrongful conviction has had this important breakthrough. We look forward to his full exoneration at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.”

Detectives with the Houston Police Department learned that Carter was in the Montrose area the night of Scheerhorn’s murder, according to the DA’s office. After a months-long search, HPD found Carter on Thursday and arrested him.

Though the DA’s office has charged Carter, Grant must go through the proper legal process to receive his exoneration. Until then, he’ll remain on bond until the Court of Criminal Appeals rules on his case. His case must go back before Powell in district court and the judge will make a recommendation to the Court of Criminal Appeals about his exoneration. That court will then ultimately rule on his case. There’s no timetable for how long the process could take.

As Powell told him at his bond hearing in November, "Even a 100 percent innocent person can still be incarcerated for violating bond."

Grant wasn’t available for an interview Friday evening. His family and attorneys are planning a news conference Saturday afternoon.

“We look forward to presenting this new evidence in court and obtaining justice for Scheerhoorn’s family,” Ogg said. “We will begin the exoneration process for Lydell Grant immediately.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM