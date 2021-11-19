Watch: Check out this time-lapse of the near total lunar eclipse

If you captured your own shots of the partial eclipse, text them to us at 713-526-1111 or share them using the NEAR ME feature on the KHOU 11 app.

HOUSTON — The partial lunar eclipse was truly a sight to see!

This particular celestial phenomenon was truly a special treat because we haven't seen a partial lunar eclipse that's lasted this long since the 1440's.

Check out this look of the lunar eclipse from downtown Houston.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon casting a shadow over the moon.

Below is a view of the eclipse from Galveston. The video courtesy of our partners with Saltwater Recon.

The partial eclipse began around 1:18 a.m. At 3:02 a.m. is when the eclipse peaked covering 99 percent of the moon, taking on a blood red color as a result of the Earth’s shadow casting upon it.

The spectacle will officially end at about 6:02 a.m. as the eclipse fades and the moon slowly falls out of alignment.

That means the total duration of this eclipse will be just over six hours. That's important because the last time an eclipse lasted this long was nearly 600 years ago!

Now, the next time we’ll see another partial lunar eclipse that lasts this long won't be in our lifetime which is why so many stayed up or woke up early to watch this spectacular event!

