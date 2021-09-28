'I am his voice' | Nicolas Chavez wife heartbroken by grand jury decision but will keep fighting for justice

Jessica Chavez spoke Tuesday, expressing her deep disappointment that Houston police officers will not be charged in her husband's death.

HOUSTON — Jessica Chavez cradled the ashes of her late husband, Nicolas Chavez, as she expressed her deep disappointment in the grand jury's decision that criminal charges were not needed in his death.

She and leaders with the League of United Latin American Citizens held a press conference Tuesday to about the ruling. Houston police shot and killed Nicolas Chavez during a mental distress call in April 2020.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors spent four days presenting evidence to a grand jury that determined there was no probable cause to charge anyone with a crime.

While heartbroken, they're hopeful his death will continue to inspire calls for better police response in mental health situations. LULAC said it's not about race, but protecting vulnerable members of the community.

"I am his voice, and I will continue being his voice," Jessica Chavez said.

She said the urn is a reminder that her husband was still present in spirit, and the fight for justice was not over.

HPD released several videos of the incident and four officers were fired after a decision from the City of Houston Independent Police Oversight Board. The family later sued the officers, the Houston Police Department and the city, but that lawsuit was dismissed.

LULAC expected jurors would follow the lead of the city and former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. The chief said he agreed the officers' actions, specially shooting Nicolas Chavez more than 21 times while he was on his knees, was unnecessary.