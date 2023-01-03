What happened to the Luby's sign on Westheimer? Here's what we know

The crew at Luby's is maintaining a sense of humor after their sign was destroyed.

HOUSTON — The demise of Luby's has been greatly exaggerated.

Users on Reddit pointed out that the marquee at the Luby's on Westheimer near Beltway 8 is taking a hit in stride with funny messages on both sides of its sign.

"Battered & broken but still open," reads the side with the most damage. On the other side? "You should see the other guy."

According to the location's general manager, Mike Fodderetti, he said a driver went off the roadway and slammed into the marquee Sunday night. He said that after the initial anger at the sign being destroyed, they decided to have a sense of humor about it.

"At first you get upset about the whole deal," Fodderetti said. "Then you have an ugly sign, so we decided to have a little fun with it."

Fodderetti said the sign's in the process of getting fixed, but that in the meantime, the customers love it!