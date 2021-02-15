Low water pressure in Houston area likely caused by frozen pipes, dripping faucets

The freezing temperatures are causing a major water problems for some residents. Frozen pipes could be the reason why.

HOUSTON — Residents have reported low water pressure across the Houston area during the winter storm of 2021.

Houston

As temperatures plummeted, City of Houston officials said many people have decided to drip their faucets, causing major stress on the city's water system. It resulted in low water pressure.

City of Houston officials said water service has not been stopped and if you don't have water at your house, there's a good chance your pipes are frozen.

The city relies on ground storage tanks and pumps, not water towers. Dripping faucets put more pressure on the pumps, which in turn, leads to low water pressure.

There is currently no boil water notice in place but City of Houston officials said that if water pressure gets dangerously low, they will be required to issue one.

Sugar Land

In Sugar Land, officials said there were a lot of water outage reports from the New Territory subdivision on Monday but said it was likely due to frozen pipes and service was never disrupted.

City officials flushed the system, which might have caused red, murky sediment to appear in the water for a while.

In Sugar Land, officials said dripping faucets will not stress their system, but it's also not necessary.

What can you do