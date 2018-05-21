We're now 10 days away from the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season and again we are watching a small system in the Caribbean that may develop into a weak tropical entity by the end of the week.

New as of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center has given this area of showers and thunderstorms a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

Whatever develops, if anything, is expected to be a weak, lopsided system that will likely bring heavy rain to Florida by the holiday weekend thanks to strong upper-level winds known as wind shear. Of course forecasting a potential track for a storm that doesn't even exist is a very difficult thing as you might expect.

Track:

GFS Model. Courtesy: TropicalTidbits.com

The GFS (American) model above has been incessant and resolute in a track towards the Florida peninsula has a very weak, disorganized system that will be an ample rain maker for those folks. In fact, a track to the east can be traced back on the GFS all the way back to May 14th and beyond that even.

Euro Model. Courtesy: TropicalTidbits.com

The Euro, typically the gold standard in model forecasting, also agreed with the GFS on a eastern run towards Florida as a weak tropical storm. However, beginning this past Saturday (approximately 5 model runs ago), the Euro has taken a more decidedly westward shift bringing a potential system into Louisiana by Memorial Day.

Strength:

Regardless of development the impacts on the gulf coast will be the same: heavy rain. It would be unprecedented for a hurricane to develop this early in the Gulf of Mexico -- unheard of. However weak, lopsided tropical storms sometimes do form this early but rarely become robust storms.

Strong winds in the upper-atmosphere, called wind shear, will help to blow all the thunderstorms off to the east of the center pretty much choking any possible system. Therefore, a tropical depression with an outside chance of a storm will be about all you can expect.

In the off chance that it could come towards the western gulf, even weak systems can produce catastrophic results; i.e. Allison. Therefore just keep an eye on the system.

Impacts on Houston

In short: limited to none. That's the forecast as of Monday afternoon. That is subject to change, by the way. There's just simply too many questions regarding the eventual evolution of this system.

Even if the Euro is correct in bringing it into Louisiana a week from today, this system, as stated above, will likely be extremely lopsided therefore keeping most of the rain well east of Houston. I suspect scattered heavy showers would be the extent of it. Now if the Euro continues to trend further west then we'll need to monitor the possibility of squally weather or heavy rain being introduced into the forecast.

If the GFS is correct and the system moves into Florida, then our typical summer-time pattern of hot with afternoon showers and storms would prevail -- almost identical to the weather we'd have if the Euro wins out.

Either way, all of this is subject to change so we'll continue to keep you updated as we know more. Stay tuned to KHOU and KHOU.com for the very latest.

