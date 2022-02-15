Jackpot! $9.5 million Lotto Texas winning ticket sold in Pasadena

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, meaning the winner will receive $6,889,118.29 before taxes.

PASADENA, Texas — Someone in Pasadena is a lot richer after winning the lottery on Valentine's Day.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Motu Food Mart at 4900 Space Center Boulevard.

The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn on Monday (2-14-16-19-25-28). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, meaning the winner will receive $6,889,118.29 before taxes.

The prize hasn't been claimed, but the winner has about half a year to do so.

“We look forward to meeting the first Texas Lottery player to win a Monday night Lotto Texas jackpot drawing since the extra opportunity was added to the game’s draw schedule back in August 2021,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday will be for about $5 million.