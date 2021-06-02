Looking for work? United Airlines hosting a job fair today near Bush Airport

United is looking to fill about 75 positions, both full-time and part-time, in its catering division at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

HOUSTON — United Airlines is seeking out new workers as eager travelers begin booking flights. It's one of several travel industry giants bouncing back as coronavirus restrictions ease across the nation.

United is hosting two job fair sessions Wednesday, June 2, for anyone in Houston interested in joining the team. It's being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Houston Airport on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Registration will be in the Mezzanine.

The airline is looking to fill about 75 positions, both full-time and part-time, in its catering division at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

United is trying to fill the following roles:

Food Agent is primarily responsible for preparing and packaging various foods and beverages for delivery to the United airplanes; in addition to maintaining beverage inventory for flights and more. Starting pay is $11.22 per hour with periodic increases. Click here for full description.

Transportation Agent are primarily responsible for loading food and beverage carts from our kitchen, driving and delivering products to various gates and restocking our planes. Pay starts at $11.48 per hour. Click here for full description.

Security Agent is responsible for monitoring phases of catering assembly while adhering to all local laws and hygiene standards; inspecting food and beverages, serving utensils, liquor supplies, duty-free items and catering equipment prior to loading in the catering vehicle; seal all trucks following inspection; and more. Click here for full description.

And other positions.