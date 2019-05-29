HOUSTON — Whether it’s to find peace of mind or you want to get healthier, yoga is a great option. But if you’re looking for something extra in your practice, goat yoga might just be for you!

“Goat yoga provides a physical, mental and emotional workout – it’s a chance to do some animal therapy,” Rachel with Goat Yoga Houston said.

Hand raised by Rachel, owner of Goat Yoga Houston, every class you’ll be surrounded by at least 20 of these adorable pygmy goats, miniature goats.

And for the next hour and 15 minutes, you’ll go through poses that allow you to get up close and personal with these cuties.

They were just featured on Animal Planet over the weekend.

“Goats love to jump on flat surfaces!” Rachel said.

Like your back! Or tummy. And if you’re wondering if they’re safe to be around, don’t feel baaadd, they are!

These babies are super sweet, but they do get a bit curious so expect a little nibble, a few licks and uhh… possible “blessings.” Hey, goats have to go too!

So how do you sign up?

Goat Yoga Houston has pop up classes all over H-Town so check their website.

Each class is $35 a person. So, bring your mat – a smile – and get ready to do whatever floats your goat.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM