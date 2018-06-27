HOUSTON - Flyers found on several cars, including Harris County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, are being tested to confirm they were laced with the powerful drug fentanyl.

This comes after the case where a deputy fell ill after coming in contact with a flyer on Tuesday.

READ: Deputy treated after touching flyer laced with fentanyl



Doctors and law enforcement believe fentanyl is one of the most common and most dangerous drugs out on the streets at the moment.

Dr. Mike Leath, medical director of the Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center, said fentanyl should be treated differently.

“You treat it like you would any hazardous material because that’s what it is,” Dr. Leath said.

He encourages anyone who may come in contact with the drug to be careful.

Dr. Leath said, “A lot of the cases I don’t see because I can only see the people who survive.”

Fentanyl is a legal drug used as a painkiller and anesthetic.

“However, the fentanyl that’s making it to the streets here typically comes from China,” he said.

The drug is mixed with other illegal substances like heroin or cocaine to make those drugs appear stronger than they are.

Dr. Leath said, “But what happens is it’s so difficult to dose fentanyl properly many times there’s too much fentanyl in a heroin supply and the user accidentally overdoses.”

Fentanyl is so dangerous Harris County deputies have changed their policy when handling narcotics.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said, “All law enforcement locally has stopped testing drugs on the street as a result of potential exposure to fentanyl.”

After a deputy’s recent exposure to a Fentanyl-laced flyer Constable Rosen wants everyone to be a little more cautious.

“Obviously we want people to use common sense when they come across things on their cars so, look before you touch,” Rosen said.

It’s a tip Dr. Leath said drug users are also following because of the growing fear around fentanyl and an accidental overdose.

“If you’re thinking about getting off heroin now’s a great time to do it,” Dr. Leath said.

Constable Rosen said people can carry gloves in their cars that can be used to remove any unwanted flyers if there are concerns.

In addition, Dr. Leath said they’re seeing other drugs related to fentanyl like sufentanil and carfentanil on the street which is more potent and deadly.



