HOUSTON — Longtime Houston developer Ed Wulfe has died, the mayor's office confirms.

Over the years, Wulfe helped develop and manage some of Houston's most well-known shopping centers -- Meyerland Plaza, Gulfgate Center, Shepherd Square, Pinecroft Center, The Center at River Oaks, Deerbrook MarketPlace, Baybrook Village and Baybrook Gateway.

Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement about Wulfe's death

“Ed Wulfe spent decades reshaping Houston into the city we know. Even if you didn’t know his name, you saw and experienced the significant ways he made our city better. Mr. Wulfe revitalized the Gulfgate and Meyerland Plaza shopping centers and successfully chaired a city-wide referendum campaign to expand Houston's light rail and transit systems.



"Not only was he a real estate legend, he was also a civic leader who chaired the Houston Symphony, the Holocaust Museum Houston and the Urban Land Institutes’ Houston District Council.



"We will remember Mr. Wulfe as a titan whose vision and energy helped Houston evolve. I will miss his friendship and wise counsel. We send our deepest condolences to his wife Lorraine and their six children and ten grandchildren.”

