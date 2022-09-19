Shelter in place lifted at Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint after police chase ends near campus, police say

The shelter in place was lifted at about 2:20 p.m.

HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued for Lone Star College-Houston North Greenspoint Monday after a police chase ended near the campus, according to officials.

Lone Star College Police Chief Paul Willingham tweeted about the incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said, "this is not a drill" and directed students and staff to "shelter in place."

The Houston Police Department said a chase led multiple officers near the campus. One suspect was detained.

No shots were fired, police said.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at about 2:20 p.m. and the campus was given an "all clear."

