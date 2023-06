This is a developing story. We'll post updates as we get them.

HOUSTON — The North Harris County campus of Lone Star College is on lockdown after a suspicious package was found, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

The campus is at 2700 W.W. Thorne, just west of Aldine Westfield Road.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is working with Lone Star College police. They're asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We'll post updates as we get them.