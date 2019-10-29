HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Lone Star College Police Department is looking for a man accused of stalking students on the Kingwood campus.

On Monday, three female students reported the stalker followed them on two separate occasions.

The first alleged incident happened on Oct. 23 at about 1 p.m. The students said the man followed them in the Library building, sat across from them and stared.

The second incident allegedly happened on Oct. 28 at about 10:30 a.m. The students reported the man followed them again, this time from two separate buildings.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 17 to 18 years old and has black hair with a bowl type haircut. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing grey shorts and a hoodie on both occasions.

LSC Police are asking anyone with information related to this call to please call Detective McBain at 281-401-5369 or call 281-290-5911.

You may also email tips to LSC-Police@lonestar.edu.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM