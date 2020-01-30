KINGWOOD, Texas -- All students and staff at Lone Star College are safe and law enforcement officers are escorting them off campus, according to LSC police.

An emergency alert was issued there "as a precaution" Thursday afternoon after reports of shots fired.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Houston police, swarmed the campus and searched it room-by-room but found no signs of an active shooter or victims..

"There are no reports of casualties at this time," Gonzalez tweeted. "Avoid the area large police presence. An active scene until we secure the entire campus."

The initial alert urged students and staff to "go to the nearest room and lock the door."

"KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions," the tweet said.

Lone Star College is located at 20,000 Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. It's about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

