HCSO: Woman shoots, kills her boyfriend during fight in north side home

Investigators said it was too early to determine if there would be charges in the case or of it was self-defense.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the circumstances leading up to a deadly shooting reported in a home north of Houston early Friday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. on Lone Oak Road where a man in his 20s was found dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, a boyfriend and girlfriend who live together got into a fight inside the home. Deputies believe the verbal argument may have become physical, and that’s when the woman shot and killed the man.

Investigators said it was too early to determine if there would be charges in the case or if it was self-defense.

The girlfriend is said to be emotional but cooperating, however she has not yet been thoroughly questioned. Multiple friends were at the home at the time, and two of them witnessed the shooting, investigators said.

No names have been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11.