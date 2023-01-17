HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

A man and woman were taken to the hospital. Two other men were treated on scene.

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police.

This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop.

Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims turned southbound on Lockwood and at least two people who were inside the truck started shooting. Police said they believe two shooters were involved because two different bullet casings were found at the scene.

The black truck continued going southbound after the shooting.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital. Two other men were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Police are hoping to identify the shooters based on surveillance footage and interviews with the victims.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is urged to call 713-884-3131.

Check back for any updates.